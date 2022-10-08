Police surround Hazeldean home Saturday afternoon

Police are responding to reports of a man with a weapon barricaded in a south-central Edmonton home Saturday afternoon.

Officers closed the area of 96 Street between 64 to 69 avenues in Hazeldean to respond to the incident, said Cheryl Sheppard, a police spokesperson.

"Responding officers have contained the residence and there is no risk to public safety at this time," Sheppard added in a statement.

"Citizens are asked to avoid the area until further notice."

No further information was available as of publication.