Police tape off parking lot at River Cree Casino, no details provided
Published Friday, July 3, 2020 11:44PM MDT
Police were called to the River Cree Casino on July 3, 2020. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Emergency crews were called to the River Cree Casino on Friday night after an incident.
The call came in around 10:30 p.m.
Police and security at the facility declined to comment on the nature of the incident, but RCMP had taped off a portion of the parking lot.