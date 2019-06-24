Police tape off portion of Edmonton school yard; no details released
Police on scene at Kirkness School on June 24, 2019. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV Edmonton)
CTV News Edmonton
Published Monday, June 24, 2019 5:21AM MDT
Police are on scene at a school in north Edmonton.
Several police vehicles were at Kirkness School before 5 a.m. on Monday.
Investigators have not released any details about why they are on scene, but police have a portion of the school field taped off.
This is a developing story; more details will be added as they become available.