Police are asking for the public’s help to find an Edmonton man who was reported missing in late April.

Edmonton police said Dan William Levasseur, 50, was reported missing on April 25. It’s believed he contacted family members at the end of March, 2018.

It’s believed he travelled to Red Deer on April 2 – he has family there, but hasn’t been in contact with them, or anyone else.

Police said Levasseur doesn’t have a vehicle, and his disappearance is considered to be out of character. It’s believed he was last seen in the area of 65 Avenue and 67 Street in Red Deer.

Levasseur is described as:

177.5 cm (5’10”) tall

Weighs about 77 kg (170 lbs)

Brown eyes

Brown hair

He may have been wearing a three-quarter length jacket and a backpack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).