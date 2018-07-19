RCMP in Saskatchewan are asking for the public’s help to track down a missing teenager, and the wanted male she may be with.

Police in Swift Current said Eden Denee Stevenson, 16, was last seen at her home in Swift Current at about 5 p.m. Thursday, July 12.

Stevenson is described as: 160 cm (5’3”) tall, 50 kg (110 lbs) with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants.

It’s believed Stevenson is with Cole Dustin Frank Ross, 19. He is wanted on an outstanding warrant for possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Ross is described as: about 170 cm (5’7”) tall, slim build, blue eyes, and reddish-brown hair.

It’s believed the pair is either in or near Red Deer or Edmonton.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Swift Current Municipal RCMP at 306-778-4870 or local police.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).