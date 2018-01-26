Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a homicide on the north side Thursday.

Just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to a robbery – reports indicated two 28-year-old males were approached by an unknown male who allegedly tried to steal from them.

Police said a brief altercation took place, and one of the two males was stabbed. The two men tried to pursue the suspect who fled eastbound on the north side of 118 Avenue.

Paramedics were called, and the injured man was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Homicide Unit investigators have taken over the investigation, and said they were seeking information about a witness seen in the area at the time.

EPS said the witness has been described as an older man, wearing a light grey winter coat with a black stripe across the tip – and they’re hoping to speak with him as he could have details that could help investigators.

In addition, police released a description of the suspect in an effort to identify him:

Caucasian or Indigenous male

About 177.5 cm (5’10”) tall

Average build

Dark hair

Believed to be in his mid-20s

The suspect was also wearing a light grey baseball cap with a red Cleveland Cavaliers emblem on it, and he was carrying a camouflage-patterned bag. EPS released a photo of the baseball cap.

EPS said the public should call police if they see someone who matches the suspect’s description, to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).