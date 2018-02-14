Police in Eckville are offering a reward for information that helps lead to the arrest of a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first degree murder and kidnapping.

RCMP said Kevin Edward Brown, 35, is wanted on a charge of first degree murder for the death of Bradley Webber, who was found dead in his fifth wheel trailer in Eckville in October, 2006. Brown is also wanted on a charge of kidnapping of an unnamed individual.

On Wednesday, RCMP said a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the location and arrest of Brown.

It’s believed Brown, who is originally from Calgary, is in either Alberta or British Columbia.

Brown is described as:

Caucasian

175 cm (5’9”) tall

81 kg (179 lbs)

Blonde hair

Brown eyes

He has moles on his face and a scar on his forehead

Police said he is also believed to have a number of tattoos, a Chinese symbol on the left side of his neck, a tribal design on his right upper arm – but his tattoos may have been altered or removed.

RCMP said Brown is considered to be dangerous and should not be approached.

Brown would be the second suspect arrested and charged in connection to Webber’s death. Police said Shayne Gulka, of Lacombe, had been arrested and charged on March 10, 2016. He’s now awaiting trial.

If he is seen, police said 911 should be called immediately.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call the RCMP Major Crimes Unit in Southern Alberta at 1-844-887-6287.