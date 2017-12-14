After two pedestrians were hit and injured on the south side late Wednesday afternoon, police are trying to find the vehicle seen fleeing the scene.

Police said at about 5:15 p.m., a 49-year-old woman and 64-year-old man were crossing eastbound in a marked crosswalk at 96 Street and 71 Avenue, when they were hit by a southbound van.

EPS said the van reportedly slowed down after the crash, and then drove off.

The pedestrians were treated on the scene by paramedics, and then taken to hospital with what police said appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

The EPS Major Collision Investigation Unit has taken over the investigation.

At last word, police said they had not located the vehicle involved – witnesses described the vehicle as an older model white 12 to 15 passenger van, with a black roof rack.

The van didn’t have side windows, and had an Alberta licence plate. Police said the vehicle might have some front-end damage.

Anyone with details that could help police track down the vehicle or driver is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).