EDMONTON -- Edmonton police arerequesting the public’s assistance to find a 62-year-old man who was last seen on Friday.

Police say just before 7 p.m. Johnny Simpson reportedly left his home in the area of 174 Avenue and 110 Street to go for a walk, but did not return.

Police said Simpson is 5-10 and 141 pounds, or approximately 63 kilograms with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with "Yellowknife" written on the front in white font, a multi-coloured shirt with brown pants and a blue jacket.

Simpson has a medical condition that may impact decision making and as a result there are concerns for his well-being.

There are no indications to suggest foul play at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding Simpson’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the EPS at 780-423-4567. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.