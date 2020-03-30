EDMONTON -- The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after a 20-year-old man went into medical distress while in police custody.

Around 7 p.m. on March 26, police were called to a home on the Sucker Creek First Nation after receiving a report that an intoxicated man had damaged property and was threatening the home’s occupant.

Lakeshore Regional Police and High Prairie RCMP arrived on scene, and got into a struggle with the 20-year-old suspect. During the struggle, police used a Taser on the man, and then arrested him.

After he was removed from the home, the man went into medical distress.

The man was taken by ambulance to hospital, and then transported by air ambulance to another hospital.

According to ASIRT, he is expected to make a full recovery.

ASIRT is now investigating whether the police use of the Taser was appropriate.