Police vehicle involved in Yellowhead Trail crash

Three vehicles, including a police vehicle, were involved in a collision on Yellowhead Trail on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton) Three vehicles, including a police vehicle, were involved in a collision on Yellowhead Trail on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island