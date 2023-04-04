Police vehicle rammed during stolen truck pursuit in Red Deer: RCMP

A 22-year-old man from Penhold, Alta., is facing six charges after he allegedly rammed a police cruiser with a pickup truck on Friday.

Officers spotted a grey Dodge Ram 1500 "driving erratically" in the area of Ross Street and 43 Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

After learning the vehicle was stolen, Mounties said they conducted "covert surveillance" until a stop was attempted in the Riverside Meadows neighbourhood.

"The male driver intentionally rammed a police vehicle to escape apprehension," Const. Cory Riggs wrote in a Tuesday news release.

"The driver then struck a parked vehicle and fled at a high rate of speed."

The driver ran from the vehicle before he was tracked by a police dog and arrested, RCMP said.

He has been charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Fail to comply with probation order

Operation while prohibited

Failure to stop after accident

Possession of methamphetamine

He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court next Tuesday.

Mounties didn't say if anyone was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-406-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).