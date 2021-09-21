Police want information on man's whereabouts prior to death

EDMONTON -

Edmonton police are trying to determine the last known whereabouts of Scott Dale Johnson, 39, prior to his death in September of 2020.

On Sept. 24, 2020, Johnson’s remains were found in an area near 127 Street and 71 Avenue. An autopsy was held, but the cause of his death is still unknown.

“As such, Edmonton Police are examining the circumstances leading up to the death of Mr. Johnson to ensure he did not die as a result of a criminal act,” said EPS in a news release.

Officers are hoping for information from the public on Johnson’s whereabouts between August and Sept. 24.

Johnson was known to frequently ride a “distinctive” electric bicycle around the city.

Electric bicycle that belonged to Scott Dale Johnson. (Source: EPS)