A series of break-and-enter thefts have police warning southeast Edmonton residents about a “brazen” group of burglars.

According to police, thieves have entered homes via unlocked garages or doors while families are sleeping, stolen wallets and keys, and then made off with vehicles.

Seven houses were targeted between April 24 and 30 in neighbourhoods Lee Ridge, Kameyosek, Weinlos, Laurel, Millbourne and Ellerslie. Four of the break-and-enters happened on Monday.

While three vehicles have been recovered, two others are still missing: a grey Toyota Tundra, with Alberta licence plate BZC0087, and a white Chevy Cobalt, Alberta licence plate BFB5367.

Investigators said they were concerned “given the brazen approach of the intruders,” and reminded homeowners to double check all points of entry are locked, valuables are out of sight, and advised residents to be good neighbours.

“Keep an eye out for one another. Vigilance helps to make a community safer.”

Those with information are asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.