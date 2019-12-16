EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are seeking a male suspect after a rash of break-ins at seniors homes where the thief posed as a staff member to gain access to individual suites.

Police report five separate break-ins as well as several other unsuccessful attempts within the past two weeks.

EPS says a suspect is posing as a maintenance worker or security guard to enter suites while the residents are at home.

“We want to remind seniors to not allow anyone they don’t know into their building or suite. They can check with the front desk staff in their facility to confirm if someone was called out to their suite and report any suspicious person to building management,” said Const. Megan Holmes in a written release.

“We also want them to remember to please keep the doors to their suite locked at all times.”

Police describe the suspect as a clean-shaven, tall, white male between the ages of 30 and 40 years old wearing maintenance worker type gear.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.