EDMONTON -- Hundreds of teachers took to the streets Thursday afternoon, prompting a warning from police for drivers to expect delays along Jasper Avenue between 97 Street and 108 Avenue.

The teachers marched to the front steps of the Alberta legislature for a rally, just in time for the release of the provincial budget.

The education minister announced a new funding model for education in the province, but the Alberta Teachers’ Association said specifics of the new model wouldn’t be known until budget day.

The rally was organized by the Edmonton Public Local, Edmonton Catholic Local and representatives from other public sectors.