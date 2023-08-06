Police watchdog investigating death of Red Deer man Sunday

Alberta's police watchdog agency is investigating the death of a Red Deer man on Sunday.

Around 3:15 a.m., RCMP responded to a weapons complaint at a Sylvan Lake home.

When officers arrived, they saw a man with a gun enter the residence. Mounties say they entered the home and removed a resident over immediate concerns for their safety.

Officers say they then spoke with the suspect, who had barricaded himself inside a room, before hearing at least two gunshots from inside. When officers entered the room, they found a 33-year-old Red Deer man dead.

No other people were injured in the incident.

The Director of Law Enforcement has directed the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team to investigate the incident.

The RCMP says an internal review will also take place.