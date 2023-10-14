Edmonton

    • Police watchdog investigating man's death in RCMP custody in Slave Lake

    Slave Lake map

    Alberta's police watchdog is investigating after a man in RCMP custody died in Slave Lake on Thursday.

    RCMP say officers were called to a local business around 3:40 p.m. for complaints about a man that was reportedly "acting erratically" and "damaging property."

    When Mounties arrived, officers say the man resisted arrest and "an altercation ensued."

    A conductive energy weapon, commonly known as a Taser, was used. Officers say once the man was handcuffed, they noted that he had "become unresponsive."

    Paramedics and the regional Fire Service were called. RCMP say life-saving measures were performed, but the man died.

    The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been directed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the actions of police in the man's death.

    "Independent of ASIRT’s investigation, the RCMP’s internal review process has been implemented to gather a full account of what took place during this incident. RCMP training, policy, police response, and the member’s duty status will be subject to review," the RCMP said in a statement Saturday. 

    Slave Lake is around 254 kilometres north of Edmonton.

