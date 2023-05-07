Ponoka County residents asked to shelter in place: RCMP
RCMP asked residents near Township Road 422 and Range Road 245A in Ponoka County to shelter in place while officers search for a suspect in the area.
Mounties say they are looking for a 30-year-old man, Zachary Dylan Littlechild, who they believed to be armed and dangerous.
"While officers respond we are asking all residents in the area to shelter in place," a Sunday RCMP press release read. "Do not pick up people on the roadway, and secure doors and windows.
"Please call 911 if you see anything suspicious."
Littlechild, a resident of Maskwacis, is described as:
- 6'3'' tall;
- 249 lbs;
- Brown hair with blond tips;
- Blue eyes; and
- Wearing a black shirt and track pants.
Residents should not approach Littlechild.
Officers are also asking residents not to post pictures of the operations on social media until the situation has resolved.
The shelter-in-place order remained in effect at 6:30 a.m.
Anyone with information about Littlechild's whereabouts is asked to contact 911. Information can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.
This is a developing news story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.
