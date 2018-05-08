A man will be charged with arson in connection to two separate fires in Ponoka.

Police responded to a grass fire at 10:34 p.m. on May 2. An investigation by RCMP and Ponoka County’s fire department led them to arrest a 60-year-old resident of Ponoka.

The man was then linked to a suspicious fire reported on October 12, 2017. That fire burnt a garage in close proximity to last Wednesday’s grass fire.

The 60-year-old will be charged with two counts of arson.

He has been released and is scheduled to appear in court June 15.