RCMP are asking for help from the public after an alleged armed robbery at a Ponoka liquor store earlier this month.

According to information provided to police, a man carrying bear spray entered the store with three other men around 10 p.m. July 14.

It’s alleged the man with the bear spray demanded money from the till, while the other three grabbed bottles of liquor, then fled the scene.

No bear spray was deployed and nobody was injured.

Police are still seeking 27-year-old Donovan Rain of Samson First Nation in relation to the incident.

Rain has been charged with one count of robbery and one count of disobey order of court.

He is described as 5’9” tall, 181 pounds, First Nations, with a goatee and has a tattoo under both his right and left eye.

Brandon Alexander Morin of Samson First Nation was arrested in Maskwacis by Leduc RCMP and has been charged with robbery.

The other two suspects believed have yet to be identified by RCMP.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 403-783-4472 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.