Ponoka residents asked to shelter in place: RCMP

RCMP are asking residents near Township Road 422 and Range Road 245A in Ponoka County to shelter in place while officers work in the area.

Mounties say they are searching for an armed suspect.

"While officers respond we are asking all residents in the area to shelter in place," a Sunday RCMP press release read. "Do not pick up people on the roadway, and secure doors and windows.

"Please call 911 if you see anything suspicious."

Residents should also not post pictures of the operations on social media until the situation has resolved, asked RCMP.

Additional updates will be given when available.

The Town of Ponoka is around 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.