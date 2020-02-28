EDMONTON -- A Ponoka school was put in hold and secure on Friday in connection to two racist and threatening videos against an Indigenous student.

In one video, which was shot outside of school hours, two males are heard saying:

"I'll scalp you this time," "you're kinda gross with the f***ing thing on your f***ing face," and "you're a disappointment to your family."

There is laughter in the room and at least two more males with them.

Ponoka RCMP confirmed to CTV News Edmonton they are investigating the two videos.

In a statement to CTV News, Wolf Creek Public Schools Superintendent Jayson Lovell said Ponoka Secondary Campus was placed in a hold and secure Friday as a precautionary measure.

"We are aware of an incident that took place outside of school hours and off school property, but did involve Ponoka Secondary Campus students, and we are aware of social media in relation to that incident.

"Such content and behaviour is disturbing and disheartening."