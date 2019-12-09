'Poor driving conditions' on QEII lead to crashes in central Alberta: RCMP
Published Monday, December 9, 2019 12:15PM MST
There have been a number of collisions on Highway 2 on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 due to poor road conditions, police said. (RCMP)
EDMONTON -- A number of vehicles have been involved in crashes on Highway 2 near Red Deer Monday morning due to poor driving conditions, RCMP said.
Mounties say roads are "icy, slushy and there is limited visibility."
Drivers are asked to slow down and drive to road conditions, or to avoid the area altogether if possible.