Poor visibility believed to be a factor in 2 multi-vehicle crashes east of Edmonton
At least two multi-vehicle crashes have prompted authorities to close a highway in Strathcona County.
First responders are at two scenes on Highway 21 near Township Road 520, local RCMP said in a statement.
"Visibility in the area is extremely poor due to heavy smoke from the wildfires combined with moisture in the air."
Smoke and fog causing poor visibility were considered a factor in crashes on Highway 21 in Strathcona County on May 12, 2023.
Mounties did not say how many vehicles were involved.
CTV News Edmonton has reached out for more information.
Highway 21 is closed in both directions from eastbound Highway 630 to Township Road 521, according to 511 Alberta. Traffic is being diverted at Wye Road and Highway 14.
"Motorists are advised to avoid the area and travel is not recommended at this time," RCMP said.
This is a breaking news story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.
