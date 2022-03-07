Poor winter driving conditions around Edmonton contribute to multiple accidents

High winds blowing snow and icy conditions contributed to several collisions around the Edmonton area, RCMP say.

Around 11:14 a.m., Mounties responded to a crash involving at least three vehicles, including two semi-trailer units and an SUV, north of the city on Highway 37 near Highway 28.

Cpl. Troy Savinkoff told CTV News Edmonton that at least one driver was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

East of Edmonton, Mounties said two semi-tractors could not stay on the road near Range Road 143 and became stuck in the ditch. Both westbound lanes are blocked, and traffic was rerouted away from the area for several hours as crews responded.

Another accident occured around 4:30 p.m. that also involved two-semi trucks on Highway 16 near Range Road 175 at Mundre, Alta. Westbound lanes are blocked, RCMP said, and are anticipated to reopen in the "coming hours."

No injuries have been reported to police from either of those collisions.

RCMP advise that travel east of Edmonton on Highway 16 is not recommended due to poor winter driving conditions.

Several vehicles had also gotten stuck further east on highways 16 and 897. Savinkoff said travel from Vermillion, Alta., to the Saskatchewan border, including surrounding roadways, was to be avoided until road crews could clear blowing snow.