The Royal Canadian Legion's poppy campaign officially launched Friday. The legion encourages all Canadians to wear a poppy to honour veterans. 

It's the organization's largest fundraising exercise.

“By placing their donations in Poppy Boxes around the province or by purchasing a wreath, Albertans honour and demonstrate their care for Canada’s veterans," said Alberta-NWT Command executive director Tammy Wheeler in a written release.

"In 2018, the Royal Canadian Legion’s Poppy Fund provided $1.56 million in direct support to veterans and their families in Alberta,” Wheeler said.

The legion provides services that include:

  • Assisting in the transition to civilian life
  • Supporting veterans’ dependents and families
  • Promoting remembrance
  • Serving and supporting communities

The poppy campaign begins on the last Friday of October each year. The poppy should be worn until Remembrance Day on Nov. 11.