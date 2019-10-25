The Royal Canadian Legion's poppy campaign officially launched Friday. The legion encourages all Canadians to wear a poppy to honour veterans.

It's the organization's largest fundraising exercise.

“By placing their donations in Poppy Boxes around the province or by purchasing a wreath, Albertans honour and demonstrate their care for Canada’s veterans," said Alberta-NWT Command executive director Tammy Wheeler in a written release.

"In 2018, the Royal Canadian Legion’s Poppy Fund provided $1.56 million in direct support to veterans and their families in Alberta,” Wheeler said.

The legion provides services that include:

Assisting in the transition to civilian life

Supporting veterans’ dependents and families

Promoting remembrance

Serving and supporting communities

The poppy campaign begins on the last Friday of October each year. The poppy should be worn until Remembrance Day on Nov. 11.