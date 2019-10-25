Poppy campaign honours Canadian veterans
Published Friday, October 25, 2019 9:51AM MDT
The Royal Canadian Legion's poppy campaign officially launched Friday. The legion encourages all Canadians to wear a poppy to honour veterans.
It's the organization's largest fundraising exercise.
“By placing their donations in Poppy Boxes around the province or by purchasing a wreath, Albertans honour and demonstrate their care for Canada’s veterans," said Alberta-NWT Command executive director Tammy Wheeler in a written release.
"In 2018, the Royal Canadian Legion’s Poppy Fund provided $1.56 million in direct support to veterans and their families in Alberta,” Wheeler said.
The legion provides services that include:
- Assisting in the transition to civilian life
- Supporting veterans’ dependents and families
- Promoting remembrance
- Serving and supporting communities
The poppy campaign begins on the last Friday of October each year. The poppy should be worn until Remembrance Day on Nov. 11.