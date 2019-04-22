Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Portion of Anthony Henday closed after 'serious' crash
Drivers are advised to avoid Anthony Henday Drive northbound, between 111 Avenue and Yellowhead Trail, as police investigate a crash.
Published Monday, April 22, 2019 3:40PM MDT
Last Updated Monday, April 22, 2019 4:27PM MDT
Edmonton police are at the scene of a serious crash on the Anthony Henday Drive, between 111 Avenue and Yellowhead Trail northbound.
Four vehicles were involved in the crash: a car, a pickup truck, a van and a motorcyle.
All northbound lanes are closed.
More to come…