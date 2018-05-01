Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Portion of Highway 28 near Gibbons closed after collision
Published Tuesday, May 1, 2018 4:43PM MDT
Traffic on Highway 28 near Gibbons is being rerouted after a two-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon.
Morinville RCMP is currently at the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 28 between Township Road 564 and Township Road 570.
Police are rerouting the traffic and suggest motorists to avoid the area.
Emergency personnel are on scene, too, RCMP said.
More to come…