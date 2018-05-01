Police say one man did not survive a two vehicle collision, late this afternoon, just north of Gibbons.



RCMP from Morinville responded to the crash on Highway 28, near Township Road 564, around 3:00 p.m. They say it appears a southbound minivan struck a northbound pickup truck that was hauling a trailer with wood.



The driver of the minivan, a 54-year-old man from Airdrie, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The man driving the truck was not seriously hurt.



Traffic on Highway 28 was re-routed, until about 8:00 p.m., as the RCMP Collision Analyst investigated the scene.



Police say alcohol and road conditions do not appear be involved. They add that the RCMP will not be releasing the name of the deceased.