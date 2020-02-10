EDMONTON -- Whyte Avenue's westbound lanes at 99 Street will be closed during the afternoon commute after a crash, Edmonton police said.

A pickup truck, a car and a van appear to have been involved in the crash. The truck has heavy front-end damage and flat tires on its passenger side.

The driver of the van told CTV News Edmonton she was travelling north on 99 Street when the pickup truck heading west on 82 Avenue struck her just before 2:45 p.m.

"The truck and the car hit my vehicle," Bianca Callihoo said. "The truck was on a high-speed chase I guess and got spiked three times and hit our vehicles."

She also said she saw the driver of the pickup truck flee on foot north on 99 Street.

Callihoo wasn’t hurt in the crash, but said the driver of the car was taken to hospital.

Police are on scene investigating the crash.