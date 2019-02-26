A possible explosive device was found under a vehicle in west Edmonton Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the area of 159 Street, between 97 and 98 Avenue, at approximately 4:30 p.m.

The area was cordoned off and evacuated. The street reopened and residents were allowed back home late Tuesday.

EPS does not know what the device was, but its bomb technicians "rendered it safe," Acting Staff Sergeant Gary Benoit said.