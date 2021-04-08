Advertisement
Possible explosive device in Red Deer investigated by RCMP
Published Thursday, April 8, 2021 5:08PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Red Deer RCMP are asking residents to stay away from an apartment building in Highland Green at 103 Hermary Street as they respond to a potential explosive device.
In a news release Thursday just before 5 p.m., RCMP said they are responding to a possible explosive device.
Mounties have blocked off access to the building and immediate surrounding areas.
RCMP say the explosive device unit has been called and should arrive on-scene “within the hour.”
Officers remain on scene securing the perimeter.
