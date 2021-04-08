EDMONTON -- Red Deer RCMP are asking residents to stay away from an apartment building in Highland Green at 103 Hermary Street as they respond to a potential explosive device.

In a news release Thursday just before 5 p.m., RCMP said they are responding to a possible explosive device.

Mounties have blocked off access to the building and immediate surrounding areas.

RCMP say the explosive device unit has been called and should arrive on-scene “within the hour.”

Officers remain on scene securing the perimeter.

More to come...