

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





Less than six months after shutting down, FC Edmonton (FCE) could be re-embodied in a new professional league.

On Wednesday, team officials for FCE met with a city council committee to discuss the guidelines of what the club needs to meet in order to join the proposed Canadian Premier League which will be up and running by 2019.

“I think what we're talking about today is really a home for FC Edmonton and professional soccer,” FCE’s general manager Jay Ball said.

The main issue revolves around Clarke Stadium. The team is asking for primary tenant status and naming rights, but it’s a complicated issue as the venue is used by local football groups, including the Edmonton Eskimos.

The Eskimos use the field for practice when Commonwealth Stadium has concerts or other events, or is undergoing maintenance.

Ideally FCE wants to expand fan seating from 4,000 to 7,000 around the field. Increased seating and enhancements could impede football operations at the venue also used by many local amateur teams and programs, a concern for Eskimos president and CEO Len Rhodes.

“This is not about football versus soccer, this is about co-existing,” Rhodes said. “The point is, we need to know exactly what they're asking for and it’s extremely vague.”

The city's community and public services committee is looking at the requests outlined in a report, which aside from doubling the stadium's seating, is considering upgrading the lighting and sound system in the play-by-play broadcast area and providing a permanent locker room for the soccer team.

The Eskimos have a lease with the city until 2021 and said they pay $1 million a year in rent.

FC Edmonton,which folded last fall due to lack of fans, say a decision needs to be made soon in order for them to join the Canadian Premier League in 2019.