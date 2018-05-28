

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





A popular destination for Edmontonians and people around the world may be getting ready to host this year’s most famous couple.

There are unconfirmed reports that Prince Harry and his new wife Meghan Markle are planning to honeymoon in Jasper, Alberta.

A little more than a week after saying their vows,celebrity news agency TMZ reported that the newlyweds are headed for the Jasper Park Lodge. Specifically,“The Royal Retreat,”a 6,000 square-foot cabin at the resort.

“Everyone is buzzed about it and everyone is hoping maybe they'll get a glimpse of them or some kind of connection to it,” manager of Astoria hotel, Oliver Andrew said. “Some people think they might be here now. You know, like they might be here already and we're just catching word of it.”

The Outlook Cabin where the couple may stay is a multi-room cabin that was built in 1930. Though it was severely damaged by fire in 2000, it was recently rebuilt with original floor plans.

It now holds six bedrooms, six ensuite bathrooms, two stone fireplaces, an enclosed conservatory, a large terrace with barbeque, and a full kitchen complete with private catering.

King George VI and the Queen Mother stayed at the Jasper Park Lodge in 1939, also choosing the Outlook Cabin for their accommodations.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip also stayed at the cabin in 2005 during their visit to celebrate Alberta’s 100th anniversary, which is when the cabin earned its name the “Royal Retreat.”

The public relations department at Fairmont initially refused to comment, saying they “are not at liberty to discuss or disclose any personal or confidential information with respect to guests or colleagues due to privacy policies.”

Whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in Alberta or 'coming' is stillunclear.