EDMONTON -- The Downtown Campus Block Party returned Wednesday afternoon after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students had a chance to grab a bite to eat, enjoy some live entertainment, and enter to win contests before heading to their first classes.

The event along 108th Street was a joint effort by MacEwan University, NorQuest College and the Downtown Business Association.

It also gave students and faculty the opportunity to meet new people and reconnect with old friends, as well as learn about local amenities, businesses and the community.

All of the food and entertainment was free, with measures in place to provide a safe environment for all attendees.