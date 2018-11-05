

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





The Canadian Union of Postal Workers announced Monday morning it would “rally” at the office of Amarjeet Sohi, minister of natural resources, to support the efforts of those striking.

A statement by CUPW said the purpose of the gathering would be to “call on the government to continue to respect the collective bargaining process, and press Canada Post to negotiate in earnest with striking postal workers.”

Edmonton postal workers walked off the jobsite again Monday, two weeks after CUPW launched a rotating strike to start in the province and other Canadian cities.

The newest round of action brought strikes back to Alberta, Ontario and Newfoundland.

In a statement, Canada Post said strike action was impacting service in Edmonton, Calgary, Medicine Hat and Lethbridge, as well as 10 locations in Ontario and nine locations in Newfoundland.

In Edmonton, employees began striking at the city’s west-end sorting plant at 8 a.m.

The crown corporation said its operations have been shut down in more than 90 communities across Canada since the strike was started, causing backlogs and delays in the system.

CUPW first announced the possibility of a rotating strike on October 21 if an agreement wasn’t reached by midnight.

The next day, about 100 employees walked off the job site in four cities: Edmonton, Victoria, Windsor and Halifax.

The union and the postal service have been unable to reach new collective agreements for two bargaining units after 10 months of negotiations.

Last week, Labour Minister Patty Hajdu appointed Morton Mitchnick, a former chairman of the Ontario Labour Relations Board, to help the two parties resolve their differences.

With files from The Canadian Press