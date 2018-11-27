Mail service is back on Tuesday after senators approved a bill Monday night to send Canada Post employees back to work.

Deliveries resumed at 10 a.m. in Edmonton. Local workers considered staying on the picket lines and staging a sit in, instead deciding to go back to work.

Nancy Dodsworth, CUPW Edmonton local president, said workers are disappointed with the federal government.

“It’s not the crisis that it’s been made out to be,” Dodsworth said. “We have no problem processing the volumes that come through.”

The legislation includes a 90-day period for both sides to reach a contract agreement.

The government deemed the bill urgent to avoid mail disruptions during Christmas.

The rotating strike began October 22.

