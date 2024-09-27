Potatoes and non-perishables: How Edmontonians can help address hunger in the community

The Edmonton's Food Bank will be going door-to-door Saturday to gather donations it said will help fill an "unimaginable" need in the community.

Many homes in the city received bags for the food drive this week. Residents who are able are encouraged to fill them with non-perishable items and drop them on their doorsteps Saturday morning.

Volunteers will be collecting bags between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The drive comes at a crucial time for the food bank, as the number of clients continues to rise.

"The number of people seeking our assistance is nearing unmanageable levels," said Marjorie Bencz, the food bank's executive director.

"Our monthly client numbers have doubled since 2019, which means more food is needed. We hope those who can give are generous this weekend."

Meanwhile in west Edmonton, thousands of pounds of potatoes will be dug up and donated to the foodbank.

The potatoes – half russet and hard Yukon gold – were grown in a field next to the Mr. Rooter Plumbing headquarters on 186 Street and 106A Avenue.

“This is the first year we’ve done this,” said the Mr. Rooter Edmonton general manager Geremy Howe.

Howe, his team and their families will get to work shovelling up spuds at 11 a.m. He said he expects to make growing an annual tradition and encourages anyone with extra land to consider planting for the foodbank.

“Our team is really excited about the harvest. This year has been tough for many people in our community and we keep hearing about the skyrocketing use of food banks across Canada."

Edmonton's Food Bank serves more than 34,000 people each month, with around 34 per cent of those children.

Anyone wanting to donate who did not receive a donation bag can drop off non-perishable items at any Edmonton fire station and most grocery stores.

Edmonton's Food Bank does not collect money door-to-door, but does accept cash donations online.