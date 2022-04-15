'Potential to be abused': Non-UCP member receives mail-in leadership review ballot
As mail-in ballots for the United Conservative Party leadership review were delivered this week, one voting package was sent to a non-party member's home in St. Albert.
Mary O'Neill was not expecting to see an envelope containing a leadership review ballot in her mail. The ballot was addressed to her husband, Jack O'Neill.
Jack was a former Alberta deputy minister for culture and multiculturalism and former chief commissioner of the Alberta Human Rights Commission from 1993 to 1994.
Mary served two terms, in 1997 and 2001, as a Progressive Conservative Party MLA for the riding of St. Albert.
"I thought this is strange that a ballot would be sent to someone who is not a member," Mary said.
The voting package contains a verification of identity and declaration form, in addition to a paid return envelope, a ballot secrecy envelope, and the actual ballot itself.
The form makes clear that for a ballot to be considered valid, the declaration affirming the voter is a party member who has paid their dues must be signed.
"I respect political parties, and I respect the challenges and hard work workers put in for it," Mary said. "But I don't like seeing something having the potential to be abused or to be managed incorrectly."
While she remained a member of the Progressive Conservative Association of Alberta until the party merged with the UCP, Mary says she is now an Alberta Party member and that her husband is not a UCP member.
"It raised my concern if you are not a member, which it says you are required to be, then how do they check to see if someone is a member," she said. "It strikes me with such emphasis being you have to be a paid-up current member, and yet they are sending a ballot out."
Dave Prisco, the UCP's communications director, told CTV News Edmonton anyone who was a member of either legacy PC or Wildrose parties became part of the UCP in 2017.
"That was part of the agreement to merge that was approved by the members in the merger vote," Prisco said in a written statement.
Anyone who misrepresents their party status and casts a ballot in the leadership contest is committing fraud, Prisco added.
"The verification process takes place from May 11 to 17 where volunteers confirm the eligibility of each voter before their ballot is placed in the ballot box," Prisco said. "A vote is only counted if a person meets all of the requirements."
Scrutineers and an auditor will oversee the entire process, Prisco says.
'SUSPICIOUS OF THE PROCESS'
Lori Williams, a political science professor from Mount Royal University, said the leadership review process has already been mirrored in controversy.
"I don't know that there's anything that will persuade the people who are now suspicious of the process," she said. "The problem, in this case, is that it looks as though people who are on any list that the former Progressive Conservative, Wildrose, or UCP, anybody on any of their lists could today receive a ballot.
"The question then arises, who decided which of those people should receive a mail-in ballot and which should not," she added.
Originally, Kenney's leadership review was to occur before 2022. Then it was supposed to be in late 2022 before it became a one-day, in-person vote on April 9 in Red Deer.
That was shifted by the party's board to a mail-in process after more than 15,000 people registered to cast their ballot.
Williams said some may now be questioning if the determination of who receives ballots could be predicated on an assumption they are more likely to vote for Premier Jason Kenney.
"It's precisely those types of folks that many think the party's now trying to target in order to boost Jason Kenney's chance of winning the leadership," Williams said.
"On the other hand, I don't think it helps, as if, in this case, people are getting ballots to participate in a process where they don't want to be part of the party, much less have Jason Kenney as their leader and premier," Williams added. "It could backfire."
For Mary, the entire ordeal has left her "perturbed."
"It's a ballot that we have no right to either receive and certainly not to send in because (we are) non-members," she said.
"I believe the political process should be legitimate, whether it's within a party — having been part of it — or whether it's in a general election. I just want the integrity to be there in the process."
The results of the leadership review are expected to be announced on May 18. Votes must be cast by May 11.
According to the UCP, there are approximately 60,000 members eligible to vote. Should Kenney not receive a majority share of support, the party would need to host a contest to select a new leader.
With files from The Canadian Press
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Refugee family from Ukraine seeking to return to Canada faces immigration backlogs
Mina Melad Gerges Makar and his family had to leave Canada for Ukraine after his immigration application was rejected in January. Now, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Makars hope to return to Canada, but the backlog in the immigration system remain a significant hurdle.
Ukraine has been 'reborn': One-on-one with eccentric Ukrainian millionaire Garik Korogodsky
For CTVNews.ca, chief international correspondent Paul Workman profiles Garik Korogodsky, a Ukrainian millionaire who sat down for a wide-ranging interview on how he made his millions, why he renounced his Russian citizenship, and his unique take on the strength of Ukraine's people.
Mysterious liver illness seen in kids in U.S., Europe
Health officials in several countries are investigating mysterious cases of severe liver disease in children, and they think it may be related to a kind of virus usually associated with colds.
'A new era': Canadians should brace for steep summer gas prices, analyst warns
Canadians should brace for an expensive summer at the pumps as the price of oil continues to skyrocket, with one analyst warning that a $2 per litre price tag may become a common occurrence in many regions.
Health Canada issues treatment failure warning for COVID therapy due to BA.2 subvariant
Health Canada is alerting health care providers that sotrovimab, a COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy treatment, may no longer be effective against the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron.
Mohawk women build tiny houses for those fleeing domestic violence
A government program designed to train women in carpentry and other trades inspired five women from Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, located east of Toronto, Ont., to build tiny homes that will serve as shelters for those fleeing domestic violence.
1957-2022 | NHL Hall-of-Famer Mike Bossy dies at 65
Mike Bossy, one of hockey's most prolific goal-scorers and a star for the New York Islanders during their 1980s dynasty, has died after a battle with lung cancer. He was 65.
Liz Sheridan, veteran actress who played Seinfeld's mother, dead at 93
Liz Sheridan, a veteran stage and screen actress who played Jerry Seinfeld's mother, Helen, on "Seinfeld," died Friday morning, her manager and friend Amanda Hendon confirmed to CNN.
Missing e-transfers being returned to customers' accounts, Royal Bank says
A number of Royal Bank of Canada customers reported e-transfers disappearing from their accounts at the outset of the long weekend.
Calgary
-
Alberta NDP says Kenney government is failing Albertans who are stuck with high utility bills
Energy companies are no longer bound by a moratorium on shutting off power, which could cause issues for Albertans with mounting utility bills.
-
No one injured, but Calgary home destroyed in fire
Fire officials are investigating the cause of a blaze that broke out inside a home in southwest Calgary.
-
'Potential to be abused': Non-UCP member receives mail-in leadership review ballot
As mail-in ballots for the United Conservative Party leadership review were delivered this week, one voting package was sent to a non-party member's home in St. Albert.
Saskatoon
-
'It's just devastating': Fire destroys major event centre in Prince Albert
A major fire has destroyed the event centre and gym owned and operated by the Prince Albert Grand Council Friday morning.
-
The history behind the Draggins Rod and Custom Car Show on its 60th anniversary in Saskatoon
The Draggins Rod and Custom Car Show has been giving car buffs a place to brag about their most prized vehicles since 1961.
-
How one Saskatoon church is hoping to strike a balance on the third Easter Sunday of the pandemic
Heading into the third Easter Sunday of the pandemic, a Saskatoon church is hoping to strike a balance.
Regina
-
Pats predict ‘guaranteed win’ for Friday matchup against Winnipeg Ice
With three games remaining in the regular season, the Regina Pats have taken a bold stance ahead of Friday night’s match up with the Winnipeg Ice.
-
'A new era': Canadians should brace for steep summer gas prices, analyst warns
Canadians should brace for an expensive summer at the pumps as the price of oil continues to skyrocket, with one analyst warning that a $2 per litre price tag may become a common occurrence in many regions.
-
Missing e-transfers being returned to customers' accounts, Royal Bank says
A number of Royal Bank of Canada customers reported e-transfers disappearing from their accounts at the outset of the long weekend.
Atlantic
-
Girl, 13, dies from injuries after incident involving school bus in New Brunswick
A 13-year-old girl who was injured in an incident involving a school bus in Dorchester, N.B., on Tuesday has died from her injuries.
-
Mountie recalls killer looked at him as he aimed pistol to end N.S. rampage
A Nova Scotia Mountie has testified that a single glance from the bloodied driver of a Mazda hatchback was the final confirmation that he had a mass killer lined up in his pistol sights.
-
New Brunswick EMO issues multiple river notices for the long weekend
New Brunswick’s Emergency Measures Organization issued additional notifications Friday for the Saint John River and its tributaries, with an area of northwestern New Brunswick hitting flood stage.
Toronto
-
Three suspects charged after man found dead inside downtown Toronto residence
Toronto police have arrested and charged three people with second-degree murder after a man was found dead inside his downtown Toronto residence earlier this week.
-
Ontario gas prices expected to climb 12 cents overnight: analyst
The price of gas in Ontario is expected to climb even higher on Saturday, according to one industry analyst.
-
Toronto slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr., hits solo homer as Blue Jays top Athletics 4-1
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., hit a solo homer and starter Ross Stripling threw four shutout innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Oakland Athletics 4-1 on Friday night at Rogers Centre.
Montreal
-
1957-2022
1957-2022 | NHL Hall-of-Famer Mike Bossy dies at 65
Mike Bossy, one of hockey's most prolific goal-scorers and a star for the New York Islanders during their 1980s dynasty, has died after a battle with lung cancer. He was 65.
-
Montrealer details alleged pickpocketing caught on camera; TikTok video gets almost 7 million views
A Montreal musician who believes she was pickpocketed at a local cafe has taken her case public in a video detailing the alleged incident that has now been viewed millions of times.
-
Carey Price starts in net for Montreal Canadiens for first time in nearly a year
Goaltender Carey Price played his first game of the season with the Habs against the New York Islanders at the Bell Centre on Friday night.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa police investigating Good Friday homicide on Smyth Road
Ottawa police officers responded to a call at a home in the 800 block of Smyth Road at about 3 p.m. on Friday.
-
Gas prices set to jump 12 cents/litre in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Saturday
Gas prices are set to inch closer to record highs in Ottawa this weekend, as stations switch to the summer gasoline blend.
-
One person killed in a crash on Hwy. 417 east of Ottawa
Emergency crews responded to the crash in the eastbound lanes of Highway 417 near the Casselman exit just after 4 p.m. Friday.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region awaits new police chief following Larkin announcement
As Police Chief Bryan Larkin prepares to retire from his position at Waterloo Region Police Service, the community is eager to find out who will be taking his spot.
-
'Driving generally can be improved': Local cyclists weigh in on safety
After a cyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a motor vehicle on Thursday, cyclists CTV Kitchener spoke to on Friday said the overall network seems pretty safe.
-
Ontario gas prices expected to climb 12 cents overnight: analyst
The price of gas in Ontario is expected to climb even higher on Saturday, according to one industry analyst.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario gas prices expected to climb 12 cents overnight: analyst
The price of gas in Ontario is expected to climb even higher on Saturday, according to one industry analyst.
-
Two suspects in custody after M'Chigeeng assault
While investigating an alleged assault on Manitoulin Island, UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service says officers arrested a person in an unrelated matter walking down the street with a loaded gun and drugs.
-
Sparking up conversation about youth cannabis use
A new five-minute video designed by northern Ontario med students to target youth, either using cannabis or considering using the drug, is turning heads.
Winnipeg
-
Ukrainian welcoming centre helping refugees fresh off the plane
A new welcoming centre at the airport is the latest effort to make Ukrainians coming to Winnipeg feel more at home.
-
'I’ve never seen anything like it': Spring storm dumps feet of snow for some, little for others
In a spring snowstorm that essentially paralysed much of southern Manitoba for a couple of days, snowfall amounts varied drastically throughout the province.
-
Manitoba study leads to Health Canada approval for new heart failure therapy
A newly approved heart failure therapy that uses a drug originally meant to treat diabetes patients could improve outcomes for Canadians while reducing strain on healthcare systems, according to a Manitoba doctor.
Vancouver
-
Passport delays almost cost Vancouver family their long weekend getaway
When the Rolfe family booked an Easter long weekend getaway to Las Vegas with their two teenagers, they realized their 18-year-old daughter Paige’s passport would expire right before the trip.
-
Disgraced Vancouver businessman David Sidoo faces new fraud allegations as co-defendants criminally indicted
Vancouver businessman David Sidoo, who spent three months in a United States federal prison in 2020 after pleading guilty to wire and mail fraud conspiracy charges, once again finds himself in legal jeopardy.
-
Missing e-transfers being returned to customers' accounts, Royal Bank says
A number of Royal Bank of Canada customers reported e-transfers disappearing from their accounts at the outset of the long weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
Massive border lineups as B.C. residents head south for long weekend
Long weekend travellers heading into Washington state faced hours-long border waits Friday, during the first statutory holiday since Canada relaxed re-entry requirements.
-
'We thought we were covered': B.C. flood victim says insurance paid $30K after home destroyed
A survivor of B.C.'s catastrophic floods last year is warning others to check their insurance policies, saying she received a payout of only $30,000 after her home was destroyed.
-
1957-2022
1957-2022 | NHL Hall-of-Famer Mike Bossy dies at 65
Mike Bossy, one of hockey's most prolific goal-scorers and a star for the New York Islanders during their 1980s dynasty, has died after a battle with lung cancer. He was 65.