Potentially armed man at large after crime spree: Edmonton police

Police are searching for a man who they believe committed a series of crimes in Edmonton this week, and say he should not be approached.

On Jan. 8, a man robbed businesses in the north and west end, committed a carjacking in Westmount, an assault at a west Edmonton bank, and an attempted fraud at another.

Investigators believe the same person is responsible for all the crimes.

The man is described as Black, aged 35 to 45, approximately 6' tall.

He was seen driving a green Volkswagen Jetta during one of the crimes.

Police say a man who committed a number of crimes in Edmonton was driving this green Volkswagen Jetta. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)

Police believe he will continue to commit crimes, and is still driving the Jetta, which may be borrowed or stolen.

Anyone who can identify the man or the owner of the Jetta is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.