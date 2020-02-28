EDMONTON -- A power failure at an east Edmonton waste management facility was responsible for clouds of coloured smoke emanating from the building on Friday afternoon, according to operator Enerkem.

"There was a release of a substance which resulted in a large purple cloud," reads a statement from the company.

"City of Edmonton Emergency Response Teams intervened quickly and deemed the area safe after conducting a prompt investigation."

The statement goes on to say the amount of smoke released was "below occupational exposure limits" and wasn't a concern for the people and environment.

The facility has since resumed regular operations.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson said crews responded at 11:38 a.m. and had the smoke under control within a few minutes.