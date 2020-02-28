Power failure behind coloured smoke at Edmonton waste management facility
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the pink smoke in east Edmonton was coming out of the Edmonton Waste Management Centre. (Twitter/@CoryJHenderson)
EDMONTON -- A power failure at an east Edmonton waste management facility was responsible for clouds of coloured smoke emanating from the building on Friday afternoon, according to operator Enerkem.
"There was a release of a substance which resulted in a large purple cloud," reads a statement from the company.
"City of Edmonton Emergency Response Teams intervened quickly and deemed the area safe after conducting a prompt investigation."
The statement goes on to say the amount of smoke released was "below occupational exposure limits" and wasn't a concern for the people and environment.
The facility has since resumed regular operations.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson said crews responded at 11:38 a.m. and had the smoke under control within a few minutes.