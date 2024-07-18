Power out for 1,200 Epcor customers in west Edmonton

About 1,200 Epcor customers are without power in west Edmonton Thursday evening.

According to Epcor's power-outage map, 90 residents in the neighbourhoods of Dechene, Donsdale, Gariepy and Jamieson Place have been without power since 8:17 a.m., with repairs expected to be finished by 9 p.m. An additional 1,250 customers had been without power was well but had service restored by 8 p.m.

In the neighbourhoods of Callingwood North, Callingwood South, Oleskiw, Westridge, Lymburn and Thorncliff, Epcor says 600 customers have been without power since 6:35 p.m., having restored power to 450 by 8 p.m., while two customers in Westridge have been without power since 11:35 a.m.

The utility company said power is expected to be restored in the neighbourhoods between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

A prerecorded message on Epcor's service line asked customers to reduce power usage as Edmonton's heat wave, which is expected to keep temperatures in the city at highs in the mid-30s into next week, because significant demand for electricity makes it "difficult" for equipment to cool down.