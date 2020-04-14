Power outage affecting 4,200 customers in southeast Edmonton
Published Tuesday, April 14, 2020 10:28AM MDT
Four neighbourhoods in southeast Edmonton are experiencing a power outage on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (EPCOR)
EDMONTON -- An outage in southeast Edmonton has more than 4,200 customers without power Tuesday morning.
The neighbourhoods affected include Larkspur, Wild Rose, Pylypow Industrial and Southeast Industrial, according to Epcor's website.
Epcor says 4,281 customers are affected, and that power is expected to be restored by noon.