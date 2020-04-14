Power outage affecting 4,200 customers in southeast Edmonton ends
Published Tuesday, April 14, 2020 10:28AM MDT
Four neighbourhoods in southeast Edmonton are experiencing a power outage on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (EPCOR)
EDMONTON -- An outage in southeast Edmonton had more than 4,200 customers without power Tuesday morning.
The neighbourhoods affected were Larkspur, Wild Rose, Pylypow Industrial and Southeast Industrial, according to Epcor's website.
Epcor said 4,281 customers were affected.
Power was restored around noon.