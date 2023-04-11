Power outage affecting more than 6,000 customers in northeast Edmonton

A power outage is affecting more than 6,000 customers in northeast Edmonton, according to Epcor.

Its online map shows 6,010 customers lost power at 10:55 a.m. Epcor estimated power would be restored by 3:30 p.m.

The outage, caused by a "pole fire," is affecting the following neighbourhoods: Belmont, Belvedere, Brintnell, Clareview Town Centre, Cy Becker, Hollick-Kenyon, Kennedale Industrial, McConachie, Miller, Sifton Park, and York.

The Edmonton Manning Centre AMA location is closed as a result of the outage and a Facebook user says the Costco on 50 Street is also closed.

Epcor says it has responded to five pole fires on Tuesday.

"Pole fires are common after a period without much rain or moisture. This can result in the build-up of debris like sand or dirt on power pole insulators, which hold power lines on the cross arms of power poles," Epcor explained to CTV News Edmonton.

"If weather brings a mist, rain or snow, moisture can coat the insulator and mix with the debris, creating a path for electrical current around the insulator and directly onto the power pole. This can cause a fire and lead to a power outage."