Approximately 9,000 Edmontonians were without power Saturday afternoon during an equipment failure.

EPCOR said several central neighbourhoods were affected by a power outage, including Garneau, Queen Alexandra, River Valley, Walterdale, Strathcona, Strathcona Junction, Inglewood, Bonnie Doon, Cloverdale and Central McDougall.

A spokesperson told CTV News the outage was due to equipment failure, but that it was too soon to say if weather was a contributing factor.

Residents in the Jasper area were also without power due to an outage that started early Saturday afternoon.