Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Power outage affects central Edmonton
Several parts of central Edmonton experienced a power outage Saturday afternoon due to an equipment failure.
Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Saturday, February 2, 2019 4:02PM MST
Last Updated Saturday, February 2, 2019 5:21PM MST
Approximately 9,000 Edmontonians were without power Saturday afternoon during an equipment failure.
EPCOR said several central neighbourhoods were affected by a power outage, including Garneau, Queen Alexandra, River Valley, Walterdale, Strathcona, Strathcona Junction, Inglewood, Bonnie Doon, Cloverdale and Central McDougall.
A spokesperson told CTV News the outage was due to equipment failure, but that it was too soon to say if weather was a contributing factor.
Good afternoon, #yeg. Crews are currently responding to an outage in Central McDougall, Inglewood, Oliver and Westmount. You can view updates at https://t.co/osu6ubVd27.— EPCOR (@EPCOR) February 2, 2019
Residents in the Jasper area were also without power due to an outage that started early Saturday afternoon.
Power outage in Jasper area. Crews are working quickly and safely to restore power. Current restoration time is unknown. Thank you for your patience. Stay up-to date with our Outage map https://t.co/j8LoQqTrR8— ATCO Electric (@ATCOElectric) February 2, 2019