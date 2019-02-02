

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Approximately 9,000 Edmontonians were without power Saturday afternoon during an equipment failure.

EPCOR said several central neighbourhoods were affected by a power outage, including Garneau, Queen Alexandra, River Valley, Walterdale, Strathcona, Strathcona Junction, Inglewood, Bonnie Doon, Cloverdale and Central McDougall.

A spokesperson told CTV News the outage was due to equipment failure, but that it was too soon to say if weather was a contributing factor.

Good afternoon, #yeg. Crews are currently responding to an outage in Central McDougall, Inglewood, Oliver and Westmount. You can view updates at https://t.co/osu6ubVd27. — EPCOR (@EPCOR) February 2, 2019

Residents in the Jasper area were also without power due to an outage that started early Saturday afternoon.