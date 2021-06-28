EDMONTON -- A series of unplanned power outages left more than 9,000 people without power in St. Albert and northwest Edmonton on Monday.

According to Fortis Alberta, approximately 9,010 customers were without power when an outage occurred around 2:20 p.m.

Residents in Lacombe Park along St. Albert Trail, southwestern Erin Ridge, Woodlands, Kingswood, western portions of Goodridge Corners, Akinsdale, Pineview, Kingswood, Forest Law, Sturgeon, Heritage Lakes, parts of Erin Ridge, and Braeside had lost power.

Power was restored to Heritage Lakes and the Riel area of St. Albert around 3:10 p.m.

All other neighbourhoods in St. Albert had their power restored by 5:10 p.m.

The Mistatim Industrial and Rampart Industrial areas of northwest Edmonton lost power around 2:22 p.m. According to EPCOR, 363 customers were without power.

Power was restored to all of the affected areas of northwest Edmonton after 3 p.m.

In a statement to CTV News Edmonton, EPCOR said the power outages in Edmonton occurred due to an equipment issue unrelated to assets controlled by the utilities provider.

Fortis Alberta said they were working to restore power to those affected and that they had no information about a cause of the outages at this time.

A heat wave continues to pound Western Canada, including the Edmonton area.

Edmonton broke the record for hottest temperature recorded in city for June 28 after reaching 32.6 degrees. The previous record was set in 2015 and was 32.2.

The all-time record for hottest temperature experienced in Edmonton is 37.2 degrees and was set on June 29, 1937.

It's a record! 32.6 and climbing in #yeg ... that breaks the old record of 32.2 from 2015. #yegwx — Josh Classen (@joshclassenCTV) June 28, 2021

ALBERTA ELECTRIC GRID READY FOR DEMAND

With even hotter temperatures forecasted for the province later this week, the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) says the power grid is ready to meet elevated levels of demand.

Leif Sollid, AESO communications and stakeholder relations manager, told CTV News Edmonton in an interview that the previous summertime demand record peak was in summer 2020 when the province hit 11,532 megawatts of usage.

“We are on track to probably reach that and possibly surpass that record peak in the coming week,” Sollid said.

The province has over 16,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

“We’re very confident we can meet our energy requirements with our domestic supply, so we’re very well positioned,” Sollid said. “There’s also the possibility we can drop into our (or) call upon our operating reserves.”