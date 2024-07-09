Power outage in Sherwood Park impacted more than 4,000 customers

EDMONTON
    Thousands of people in Sherwood Park were without power as of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, Fortis Alberta confirmed.

    The outage impacted 4,862 customers at its peak.

    Power was restored shortly before 5:30 p.m.

    The cause of the outage has not been confirmed.

