Power outage in SW Edmonton as temperatures decrease
A hydro pole stands in the City of Toronto's west end on Friday, January 16, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Published Wednesday, November 6, 2019 2:42PM MST
A power outage in the Oleskiw neighbourhood is affecting 257 customers Wednesday afternoon according to EPCOR.
EPCOR has not released a cause and expects service to be restored around 5 p.m.
The temperature is expected to be around -8 degrees by that time.
The Oleskiw neighbourhood is east of Anthony Henday Drive and south of Whitemud Drive.